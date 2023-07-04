A woman was taken to hospital after a flat fire in Edinburgh.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze in a three-storey tenement building on Gorgie Road, shortly before 9am on Tuesday, July 4. Emergency services, including four fire appliances, police and ambulances, were called to the scene. The block of flats was evacuated, with firefighters leading casualties to safety, before battling the flames. The blaze has now been extinguished, and crews have left the area.

The blaze resulted in 21 casualties, who were treated by paramedics at the scene. Police confirmed that one woman has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Gorgie Road is currently closed in both directions between Robertson Avenue and Ardmillan Terrace as a result of the incident. Lothian Buses are being diverted away from the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.52am on Tuesday, 4 July to reports of a dwelling fire in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the city's Gorgie Road, where firefighters were met by a fire within a three-storey tenement building. Crews helped lead three casualties to safety before passing them into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel.

"A total of 20 casualties were in the care of paramedics. One casualty was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Firefighters extinguished the fire and crews have now left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.05 am on Tuesday, 4 July to a report of a fire at a block of flats on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries. The block was evacuated while the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”