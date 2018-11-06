Grant Stott makes surprise cameo in Outlander season 4

Have your say

A surprise was in store for Scots fans of hit time travel drama Outlander yesterday as it emerged that broadcaster Grant Stott had joined the cast.

Outlander made its long-awaited return to Amazon Prime on Monday with the episode America the Beautiful, the first of the show’s fourth season.

Lead characters Jamie and Claire Fraser are back, but this time around they find themselves In North Carolina in 1767.

In one scene, the pair are travelling by boat when we are introduced to a new character, Captain Freeman, played by Grant Stott.

The boat is being propped forward by an elderly man named Eutroclus, whom Claire assumes is a slave.

The former Forth One host’s character politely corrects her, explaining that Eutroclus is a free man and is paid a wage after committing an heroic act.

Having successfully managed to keep schtum about his Outlander cameo, Mr Stott took to social media on Monday morning to share his big news.

On Instagram he shared a screen grab of himself with fellow Outlander actors Steven Cree, who plays Ian Murray, and Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser.

However, Grant’s surprise appearance was met in tongue-in-cheek fashion by ex-Taggart star Colin McCredie, who tweeted: “Were no actors available???”.

Stott took the jibe in good spirits, responding: “Dinnae mess wi’ the Capn,” followed by a boxing glove emoji.

