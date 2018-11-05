Greggs is giving away free Festive Bakes in Edinburgh - here is how to get one

To celebrate the return of its Festive Bake, Greggs will be giving away 100 of them for free in Edinburgh - one of only 16 locations across the UK to enjoy a first taste.

To grab one, you’ll have to head along to the Waverley Mall shop during afternoon rush hour, from 4pm, on Wednesday (7 November).

The first 100 in line will get a first taste of the returning treat.

The popular snack will go on sale nationwide on Thursday 8 November, with the launch of the savoury Christmas menu which also includes a Christmas Lunch Sandwich, Pigs Under Blankets Baguette, Turkey, Bacon & Cranberry Roll and Christmas Lunch Soup.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “For many, the arrival of the Festive Bake at Greggs is eagerly awaited and a symbol that the holiday season is officially underway. Festive Bake fans have been counting down to its return, right down to the second, at the product’s official website isthefestivebakeoutyet.com.

“The Festive Bake is made from pieces of chicken breast, sage & onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce. All wrapped in golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping, and available from £1.50.”

The Festive Bakes will also be available to buy from Iceland, in store and online, from 19 November.

