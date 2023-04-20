Greggs to open huge Edinburgh city centre store - and there’s not long to wait

Greggs is set to launch a brand new store in Edinburgh’s city centre as part of the food giant’s major expansion. The new shop is situated on the corner of Castle Street and Rose Street and will open in a matter of days.

The food-chain recently announced it will open 150 stores across the UK in 2023 with 11 arriving next month. However, residents will be thrilled to find out they don’t have to wait that long for their savoury fix.

The shop - which has been painted grey - can now be seen complete with its famous orange, blue and white storefront sign. There is also a poster advertising for staff fixed onto the shop window.

An additional poster advertises the brand’s delicious bacon roll, accompanied by the text - “You can almost taste it. Your new shop arrives 23/04.” The Castle Street store will replace Darnley’s Gin which closed its doors in January 2022.

The news comes after Greggs released its financial results for 2022, in which the company said there’s a ‘clear opportunity’ to expand the number of shops it currently has. The brand has also noticed a boost in delivery sales, with 1,270 stores now offering home delivery for customers.

