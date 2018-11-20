Guiness World Record attempt: 9 European cities in 24 hours for baby charity friends

TWO friends are preparing for a race against the clock that will see them visit nine European capital cities in a day in a bid to become Guinness World Record Holders.

To qualify for the title, Adam Leyton, from Blackhall, and Chris Fletcher have to visit a central square or government building when they reach London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Bratislava, Vienna and Budapest.

The pair, who own marketing agency CEE Digital, will make their whirlwind tour using only planes, buses and trains and aim to have visited all the cities just under 24 hours after they start in London on Sunday.

“We’ll be starting in London and there are a few very tight connections along the way but, with a bit of luck, we’ll arrive at the finish 24 hours later having passed through a further seven capitals along the way,” said Mr Leyton.

The adventurers are raising funds for stillbirth charity Sands in honour of Mr Leyton’s sister who lost her daughter Tilly Rose five days before she was due to be born.

“Sands is an incredible charity supporting anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby before, during or shortly after birth,” said Mr Leyton.

“We’re hoping that in the course of this world record attempt we can raise some money and awareness for this wonderful charity.”

It’s the second attempt at a World Record for Mr Leyton, who smashed the record for the number of countries visited in a day using public transport in 2015.

He said: “I’m feeling nervous. Having already done one I know how tricky three minute connections area and how you need a bit of luck.”

Months of planning has gone into the trip but it won’t be the last for Mr Leyton.

He said: “I’d like to try a circumnavigation next but I’ll need a gap.”

