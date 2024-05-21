Edinburgh's Moredun Park Road 'closed off' after reports of gunshots as police and paramedics race to scene
Police and paramedics have swooped on an Edinburgh street after reports of ‘gunshots’.
Residents have told of a major emergency presence on Moredun Park Road this afternoon. The exact nature of the incident is unclear, but locals claim to have heard gunfire in the area.
Permanent Perfection Hair and Beauty and dog food store Auld Reekie Raw told customers the road had been closed off and asked them to use different routes to get to their stores.
The Evening News has approached Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.
