Residents have told of a major emergency presence on Moredun Park Road this afternoon. The exact nature of the incident is unclear, but locals claim to have heard gunfire in the area.

There have been reports of 'gunfire' on Moredun Park Road

Permanent Perfection Hair and Beauty and dog food store Auld Reekie Raw told customers the road had been closed off and asked them to use different routes to get to their stores.