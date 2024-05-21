Edinburgh's Moredun Park Road 'closed off' after reports of gunshots as police and paramedics race to scene

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 21st May 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Residents have told of a major emergency presence on Moredun Park Road this afternoon.

Police and paramedics have swooped on an Edinburgh street after reports of ‘gunshots’.

Residents have told of a major emergency presence on Moredun Park Road this afternoon. The exact nature of the incident is unclear, but locals claim to have heard gunfire in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There have been reports of 'gunfire' on Moredun Park RoadThere have been reports of 'gunfire' on Moredun Park Road
There have been reports of 'gunfire' on Moredun Park Road

Permanent Perfection Hair and Beauty and dog food store Auld Reekie Raw told customers the road had been closed off and asked them to use different routes to get to their stores.

The Evening News has approached Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceParamedicsResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.