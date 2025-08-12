Haddington school music building demolition plans submitted to East Lothian Council

A former music room used by pupils in Haddington is set to be demolished after it was described by education chiefs as ‘redundant’.

The temporary building in the playground of the old Haddington Infant School, now known as Meadowpark Knox Academy, on Victoria Road, is described as being used to support music classes at nearby Knox Academy.

However an application has been lodged with East Lothian Council planners to demolish it with no plans for a replacement on the site in place.

The music room at Meadowpark Knox Academy, Victoria Road, Haddington. | East Lothian Council

The application described the classroom as a temporary unit which is no longer in use. It says: “The building was last used as a music classroom in support of educational activities within Knox Academy.

“It formed part of the school’s teaching facilities but is now redundant and no longer in use. No change of use is proposed at this stage. The site will be cleared and secured pending future development.”

Haddington Infant School was replaced by a new school hub nine years ago supporting pupils with autism.

The £900,000 facility, which began with just five pupils, provides support for children and young people and opened with a food hall, classrooms and large outdoor playground space which has become home to a community garden.

There is also a self-contained flat within the facility which allows older students to practise life skills such as making a bed or preparing food.

The plans for the space left by the proposals to demolish the music room are not included in the application which can be viewed on East Lothian Council’s planning portal.