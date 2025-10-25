Halloween is nearly upon us, and everyone is looking for the best ways to celebrate. Holafly, the travel eSIM provider, has researched over 200 attractions in the UK and Ireland to uncover the scariest places to visit this spooky season.
Five of the top 10 spookiest attractions across the UK and Ireland are located in Edinburgh, making it the ultimate city to visit and explore this Halloween.
Holafly researched over 200 attractions to uncover which is the scariest. To conduct this study, they first created a seed list from various online sources.
From this list, they cross-referenced each attraction via TripAdvisor and extracted data including total reviews, the number of 5-star reviews, and total mentions of words such as ‘scary’, ‘spooky’, and ‘haunted’. This data was then turned into an index and ranked accordingly.
Based on data from TripAdvisor, the study can reveal that the scariest attraction in the UK and Ireland is in Edinburgh, along with the second most spooky attraction.
See below to find out which Edinburgh attractions took the top two spots, and where the other three placed in the scariest attractions in the UK and Ireland top 10.