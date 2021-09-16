A woman was rushed to hospital after falling onto the tracks at Haymarket train station.

It is understood the woman fell from one of the platforms, before being taken to hospital, where her injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The alarm was raised at around 2.17pm, and the incident led ScotRail to warn customers that services would be affected with police and paramedics on the scene.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Haymarket station at 2.17pm today (16 September) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and a woman has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to assist emergency service partners at 2.22pm on Thursday, September 16 to an incident at Haymarket Train Station, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters assisted a person in difficulty who was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.“Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

