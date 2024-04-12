Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Hazardous’ needles and syringes are regularly being found in an Edinburgh park used by children, it has been warned.

There are reports of an increase in drug debris in Leith’s Pilrig Park, which is popular with families and has a kids’ play area.

Open drug dealing is also understood to be taking place in the park, sparking fears for the safety of those who frequent it.

There are reports of open drug dealing in Pilrig Park

In correspondence seen by the Evening News, the officer who leads the Leith Community Policing Team told Lothians MSP Miles Briggs cops would take action against those who broke the law.

Sergeant Christopher Casselden added that police hoped plans from Friends of Pilrig Park to build out ‘dark spots’ which have become a hub for drug dealing would help to tackle the problem.

He explained that officers and council cleansing workers did not find needles in the park during a joint patrol earlier in the year, but that this was ‘potentially not customary’.

After being contacted by the same Tory MSP, City of Edinburgh Council said it ‘prioritised the uplift of drug paraphernalia, particularly sharps’.

It also said its Park Ranger service patrolled Pilrig Park regularly and removed needles when they were found. Meanwhile, for reports of drug debris during working hours, there was a three-hour response time.

Mr Briggs is now calling on the local authority to assign a dedicated clean-up team to the park to address the drug debris problem there.

He told the Evening News: “Pilrig Park is well used by nearby residents and as we move into the summer it will be even more popular.

“Drug dealing and drug use in the park is totally unacceptable and the Police are working with the local community to eradicate this from happening. I am supportive of the plans in the place to reduce dark spots in the park and reclaim areas for family use.