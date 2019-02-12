‘He was a fantastic guy’ - Tributes as construction worker dies after fall from historic Edinburgh mansion

A CONSTRUCTION worker has died after a fall from the roof of a historic mansion in Muirhouse.

Emergency crews rushed to the Muirhouse Mansions guesthouse in Marine Drive on Tuesday morning following reports that a man had been injured while carrying out works on the roof of the 19th-century building.

Eyewitnesses described watching on as a number of crews raced along the road towards the area shortly after 11am.

A huge emergency response including several police cars – as well as specialist response units – and at least two ambulances were in attendance.

The man, who has not yet been named, received urgent treatment from paramedics at the scene but it was later confirmed he had died from his injuries.

Officers will now work with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the cause of the incident and determine if any further action is to be taken.

A Police Scotland spokesman told the Evening News: “Police in Edinburgh, along with other emergency services, responded to an address in Marine Drive at around 11.10am on Tuesday, February 12 following a report that a man had fallen from a roof.”

“The man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

He added: “Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and liaison will be made with the Health and Safety Executive.”

Officers and plain clothes detectives remained on the scene for several hours after the incident.

The mansion was built between 1830 and 1832 and was once home to photography studios and an advertising company before later becoming bed and breakfast accommodation.

The house often supports homeless individuals with additional needs and has been described as a “vital service” by local community leaders.

A spokesman for the Muirhouse Mansions guesthouse was unable to comment on the incident when contacted last night.

Dozens of people from across the North Edinburgh community have taken to social media to leave heartfelt tributes and pass on condolences to family and friends of the man.

One women, Michelle Tague, said: “He was a fantastic guy. RIP wee man xxx.”

A Health and Safety Executive spokesman confirmed a full investigation in cooperation with local officers would take place in the coming weeks.

The spokesman continued: “The Health and Safety Executive is aware of this incident and working alongside Police Scotland, who are currently leading enquiries.”

