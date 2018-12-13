Amanda Cox latest: “inappropriate” hospital bosses slammed in Holyrood

FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon was today asked to keep a watching brief on the probe into the death of tragic mum Amanda Cox.

Christine Grahame MSP also slammed hospital bosses as “inappropriate” in asking Ms Cox’s grieving husband to a review meeting just days after her death.

Amanda Cox

Ms Cox was found dying in a rarely used Royal Infirmary stairwell on Monday night after being reported missing from a maternity ward seven hours earlier.

“The First Minister will be aware of the tragic death of my constituent Amanda Cox, who having given birth to a premature son, after visiting him in the special baby unit at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday, became disorientated, went missing for seven hours,” Ms Grahame told the Holyrood chamber at First Minister’s Questions.

“It was not until after 10pm she was found in a disused part of the hospital seriously ill. She died shortly after. It’s a dreadful tragedy for the family and there’s a small child now without a mother. There is an internal inquiry and the PF has issued a report.

“However, just this morning I have heard from Michael, her husband, that the hospital administration has requested a meeting with him to discuss a review of processes. This man is grieving and traumatised and to me this is highly inappropriate and looks like face-saving.

“Can I therefore ask the First Minister if the Cabinet Secretary for Health will keep a very close watching brief on this matter and, in the meantime, confirm to the Chamber that none of our hospitals have processes which would let people down in such a tragic manner.”

Ms Sturgeon offered her own condolences to Ms Cox’s family and vowed to raised concerns with NHS Lothian.

“Firstly can I say my thoughts and sympathies are very much with Amanda Cox’s family at this extremely sad time for them,” said Ms Sturgeon. “This is an absolutely tragic situation, our thoughts are with all of her family, but in particular her husband her little boy who remains in hospital.

“NHS Lothian are assisting the police with their investigation into the circumstances of this tragic case. In addition to the police investigation, though, the Board does want to urgently review the care that Amanda received to ensure that all appropriate lessons are learned. I know they are in close contact with Amanda’s family to ensure that they are kept informed while the review is carried out.

“Christine Grahame is absolutely right to say that must be done appropriately and sensitively given that Amanda’s husband in particular is deeply grieving at this time. I will communicate the concerns that Christine Grahame has raised back to NHS Lothian who are also very distressed by the tragic circumstances.

“All of us right across the Chamber will want Amanda’s family to know that our thoughts are with them at this impossibly difficult time.”

