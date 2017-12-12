Opening of new Sick Kids Hospital delayed again

The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People has yet again been delayed till Autumn 2018.

The project, which was originally meant to open in the winter 2012, has been further delayed from Autumn 2017 to Spring 2018 to Autumn 2018. The £150 million facility has experienced delay after delay with no clear reasons given. Campaigners have expressed anger that, during the six years of delay, a similar facility in Glasgow has been completed with funding from the Scottish Government.Shadow Health Secretary and Lothians MSP Miles Briggs said: “Families, parents and patients across the Lothians and eastern Scotland will be deeply disappointed and frustrated at this.

“This appears to be yet another delay to the opening of a vital new hospital facility, despite NHS Lothian guaranteeing that it would open this autumn.

“Families deserve answers and clarification from both NHS Lothian and the Scottish Government about the reasons behind this delay and I will again be seeking these on behalf of constituents.

“The SNP government’s handling of this whole project - which it claims is one of its flagship infrastructure investments - has been incredibly poor from the outset, having originally indicated a new hospital could be ready by the end of 2012.

“Since then we have seen delay after delay and this is unacceptable.”