‘Posh’ new care home at Cramond to include own cinema and gym

FORGET cards and crafts – a new Edinburgh care home is set to add a state-of-the-art gym to its extensive facilities when it opens this summer.

The 74-bedroom Cramond Residence, which has been described as Edinburgh’s poshest new care home, is already expected to have its own restaurant, cinema, nail bar, barbershop and library.

Now, it has announced it will provide a supervised gym, a treatment room and a bespoke fitness and care plan tailored to each individual resident.

Massage sessions, fall prevention classes and other therapy sessions will also be offered to elderly inhabitants at the £12.5 million complex, set to open in the village of Cramond.

The residence has announced an exclusive partnership with physiotherapy provider Balanced Edinburgh, which specialises in functional rehabilitation and helping older people become more independent.

There are currently five Balanced wellness centres across the city, run by a multi-disciplinary team of physiotherapists, massage therapists, podiatrists and exercise specialists.

Physiotherapist Judith Paterson, co-head of Balance, said: “We are very excited to be working with Cramond Residence and believe the bespoke healthcare programmes we create for the residents will be a fundamental part of their care.

“We aim to not only deliver safe and comfortable moving and assisting support, but to improve each resident’s health, wellbeing and mobility.

“We will work closely with the Nursing Care staff to regularly review care needs and to help promote fitness and independence for as long as is possible throughout each individual’s stay.”

Cramond Residence is part of Walker Healthcare, which runs care homes and hospitals across the UK in partnership with the NHS and other specialist providers.

The home was approved by city planners in 2011 and will have its own dedicated dementia unit, which could be open for use by the local community.

It has not yet been revealed how much a typical room will cost, but the complex is to be divided into nine separate houses, accommodating up to nine residents each.

Upon arriving, each resident is to be given a thorough assessment, which physiotherapists will use to create a tailored plan. They will be reassessed every six months to assure needs are being met.

Eileen Gray, General Manager, said: “We are committed to delivering the highest standard of care which is why we have partnered exclusively with Balanced, who have a reputation for excellence and results.

“We want our residents to feel happy and independent and to live as active and fulfilling lives as possible. The physiotherapy services will be a hugely important part of this.”