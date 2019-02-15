‘Heartbreaking’ - Edinburgh reacts to picture of Princes Street Gardens looking like ploughed field

Evening News readers have been reacting with mixed views to the current ‘ploughed field’ state of East Princes Street Gardens as it waits to be returfed.

It happens every year after the city’s Christmas events. But this time there is also work under way in the Gardens to create a new more accessible entrance to the Scottish National Gallery.

The £22 million gallery revamp sparked controversy last year when 52 trees were cut down as part of the preparations for re-landscaping with a zig-zag sloping pathway suitable for wheelchairs and prams.

Evening News readers have been reacting to the image, which shows diggers working at the city centre site.

One reader, Linda Love, said: “Disgusting. Princes Street used to be Edinburgh’s jewel in the crown. It’s now full of tacky shops and its beautiful gardens are being ruined by Christmas fairs etc. It’s heartbreaking to see my home town being destroyed.”

But Nicky Millar said: “It’s not being destroyed. Ultimately this will be beneficial to the city, especially people with poor or no mobility. The gardens will be restored when complete.”

Kieron Butters said: “The way people are going on you would think this is the end result. Like turning up to your new build house and looking at foundations and saying you don’t like it.”

Joyce Faulkner said: “It has to get worse before it gets better. At last, my husband, who uses a wheelchair, will be able to enjoy the gardens like anyone else.”

Marian Walsh said: “I was in Edinburgh on Monday and was totally shocked at how run down Princess Street looked.

“Once a lovely St with a view no other St in the world has, so sad.”

Jason Clark said: “The galling thing isn’t the project itself. The improvement to the galleries and the increased disabled access can be seen in a positive light. The fact that the gardens will be left in a similar state year after year to facilitate a tacky German Christmas market is the true shame.

“The relentless pursuit of Mammon is utterly appalling.”

Toni Edwards said: “Christmas tourism wrecks it and Edinburgh people can’t enjoy the gardens while kids on half term break.”

Other readers were more tongue-in-cheek. Jim Madden wrote: “Diggers, coming here, messing up our gardens.”

