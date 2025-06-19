Hearts Maroon Mile lamppost banners in Gorgie and Dalry approved to mark Edinburgh club's 150 years
The Maroon Mile heritage trail will consist of 15 lamppost banners around Gorgie and Dalry in the shadows of the club’s Tynecastle Park home, along a proposed heritage trail from Haymarket to Tynecastle Park.
Two of the banners will be placed on lampposts on McLeod Street with a further three on Gorgie Road, at the top of McLeod Street, at the junction with Newton Street, just before the Ardmillan junction and at the junction itself.
Ensure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Further Maroon Mile banners will be placed on lampposts along Dalry Road, just after the junctions with Murieston Crescent, Downfield Place, Springwell Place and Caledonian Place.
With more Dalry Road banners to be placed on lampposts around the junctions of Orwell Terrace, Orwell Place, Caledonian Road, with the final two around the junction with Distillery Lane, just before Haymarket.