Hearts’ proposed Maroon Mile lamppost banners have been approved to mark the Edinburgh football club's 150th anniversary last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maroon Mile heritage trail will consist of 15 lamppost banners around Gorgie and Dalry in the shadows of the club’s Tynecastle Park home, along a proposed heritage trail from Haymarket to Tynecastle Park.

Two of the banners will be placed on lampposts on McLeod Street with a further three on Gorgie Road, at the top of McLeod Street, at the junction with Newton Street, just before the Ardmillan junction and at the junction itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maroon Mile heritage trail to mark Hearts 150 years as a football club will begin at Haymarket and head towards their Tynecastle Park ground on McLeod Street. | Lisa Ferguson

Further Maroon Mile banners will be placed on lampposts along Dalry Road, just after the junctions with Murieston Crescent, Downfield Place, Springwell Place and Caledonian Place.

With more Dalry Road banners to be placed on lampposts around the junctions of Orwell Terrace, Orwell Place, Caledonian Road, with the final two around the junction with Distillery Lane, just before Haymarket.