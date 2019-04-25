Heartwarming footage of Edinburgh Zoo's adorable new Northern Rockhopper penguin chicks

Spring symbolises new life, new hope and new beginnings.

And that is certainly what visitors and staff at Edinburgh Zoo are celebrating following the arrival of three Northern Rockhopper penguin chicks this week.

The hatchlings are just a few days old, and as the video shows at the top of this article, they've taken their new surroundings like a penguin to water.

They are expected to nest with their parents until they reach around three months old.

Edinburgh Zoo announced the new arrivals on Facebook, saying: "What better way to mark #WorldPenguinDay than to announce the arrival of 3 Northern rockhopper penguin chicks!

"Northern rockhopper populations are declining in the wild and we hope these chicks will play a part in raising awareness about the threats they face from pollution, hunting and climate change."