Help choose the best hidden gem restaurant in Edinburgh

WITH more restaurants per head than any other city in the UK and the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Scotland, Edinburgh is a foodies dream.

And in a bid to showcase just how valued the independent restaurant scene is to Edinburgh the Evening News is holding a glitzy awards ceremony to celebrate all, and crown those voted the best.

The city’s gastronomic glitterati will gather on April 30 for the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards. Hosted by Forth One’s Arlene Stuart at The Principal on George Street the event will crown the top eateries from the best fine dining to the most appetising street food.

Arlene said: “I am looking forward to celebrating with the great and the good of Edinburgh’s restaurant industry.”

A three course meal will coincide with the evening’s award ceremony as well as some top entertainment from some of the Capital’s most talented singers.

The Voice UK contestant Saskia Eng, who is a pupil at the City of Edinburgh’s Music School, has already started choosing the songs for her set.

She said: “I am singing three songs. One of them will be What About Us by Pink.”

Edinburgh’s premier brewer Innis and Gunn and city cider gurus Thistly Cross will be on hand for drink sampling.

Nominations are still open for the “hidden gem” category in which readers are invited to vote for their favourite. To vote for the hidden gem award visit www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/restaurantawards.

Headline sponsor Central Taxis Tony Kenmuir said recognising the talent amongst Edinburgh’s restaurateurs is vital to ensuring the city works together to promote top customer satisfaction.

FIONA PRINGLE