Helping to keep communities safe at Christmas - CI Kieran Dougal

As we head into the festive period, it is important to reflect upon events during the Bonfire Night weekend. As a result of extensive enquiries, 27 people have now been charged with a total of 53 offences following the disorder in Edinburgh.

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal is Local Area Commander, North East Edinburgh

Moving on from Bonfire Night, we have been working with our colleagues from Roads Policing supporting national activity and road checks for the Festive Drink Drive Campaign. We are dedicated to keeping the roads safe in North East Edinburgh.

Between the community policing teams, response policing and our North East Support Team (Special Constables), we have run a series of road checks throughout the area. Over the last few months officers in the North East area have stopped over 800 vehicles, issued over 120 traffic tickets for various offences, reported 12 drivers, arrested 10 individuals for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, made five arrests for other offences and seized 16 vehicles.

I have previously reported our work to tackle motorcycle thefts through Operation Soteria. I can now report that officers in North East Edinburgh have now arrested 10 offenders who have been charged with 87 offences, executed nine warrants and recovered over £600,000 of stolen vehicles.

In response to break-ins to vehicles in the Leith area Operation Fare was instigated. Community and response officers supported by plain clothes initiative team conducted additional patrols and crime prevention work with partners. Extensive enquiries identified seven offenders, led to the execution of multiple warrants and they were charged with over 60 crimes.

In addition we have continued to tackle the harm caused by illicit drug supply. During this activity we utilised specialist resources such as dogs, search and public order teams, sending out a strong message that illicit substances and associated criminality will not be tolerated. We executed a number of drugs warrants resulting in £85,000 worth of illicit substances being seized and in excess of £12,000 or cash suspected to be the proceeds of criminality.

Our annual festive campaign is currently running at Fort Kinnaird and Ocean Terminal, officers are conducting additional patrols and are speaking with shop staff, security and the public.

We have conducted joint patrols and engagement events on crime prevention, personal safety and tackling domestic abuse. We continue to work closely with the staff and partners to ensure they are a pleasant place to shop and eat.