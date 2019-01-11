Here are 5 gyms in Edinburgh to join for the New Year fitness kick

It's that time of year again when people tell themselves to get healthy.

Maybe you're feeling sluggish post-festive season and just need to shed a few pounds, or maybe you're looking to get serious about improving your fitness in the long-term. New Year, new start and all that.

Either way, joining the right gym for you isn't always an easy choice with so many options.

Here are five gyms in Edinburgh which we've selected to help you out...

David Lloyd - Newhaven

This gym at Newhaven Harbour contains impressive exercise studios along with a state-of-the-art gym, cafe/bar and swimming pool, and spa facilities including an outdoor heated pool.

You'll also find indoor and outdoor tennis courts, squash and badminton courts and group exercise studios at the facility.

The gym, which opens from 6am-10:30pm, is also family-friendly with a creche for children among its offerings.

For more details about membership costs visit the website at www.davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/edinburgh-newhaven-harbour



Lochend Boxing Club

Why not try out this boxing and multi-sport fitness gym that caters to all levels of experience, from aged 10 upwards. The club specialises in boxing for fitness or competition, including women's only sessions and private fitness training.

The gym founder and head coach, Terry McCormack, has been involved in boxing for over 30 years as a competitor, trainer and coach. Terry and his team of coaches can teach you the boxing skills and get you in the best physical condition to win inside the ring.

The club caters for anyone aged 10 and above.

All of their coaches are PVG / Disclosure Checked, attended Child Protection Workshops - "Safeguarding & Protecting Children" and "In Safe Hands"

Adult annual memberships cost £25 and youth memberships are £10. Gym dues/training fees are priced at £4 per session for adults and £2 for those aged 17 and under.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/Lochend-Boxing-Club



Projekt 42 - currently located in the YMCA in Leith

Projekt 42 is a not-for-profit gym and wellness centre in Leith, Edinburgh, which focuses on strengthening the connection between mental health and physical fitness.

The gym also recently became the first gym in the Capital to start offering transgender specific fitness classes.

Monthly membership costs £25 a month plus the one-off £2.50 sign-up fee.

For more details visit www.projekt42.co.uk/



Pure Gym - Ocean Terminal

The biggest advantage of joining up to a Pure Gym is that it's open 24/7. If you've had a late day at work, or need to get up super early, this gym will cater to your needs - and it's a lot quieter at these off-peak times.

The facility at Ocean Terminal is big and spacious and has just about all of the equipment you'll need, from free weights and benches to several squat racks. You'll also struggle not to find a spare treadmill with machines placed in two different rooms.

The Pure Gym app also allows you to easily book fitness classes at your leisure.

Memberships start at £21.99 per month. For more details visit www.puregym.com/gyms/edinburgh-ocean-terminal/



Edinburgh Leisure - Royal Commonwealth Pool gym

The ‘Commie Pool’ reopened in 2012 following extensive refurbishment, which saw the building stripped back to its original shell and rebuilt retaining all of the listed features.

The website boats a "top notch gym," including three fitness studios and three pools to provide plenty of choice for getting active.

You'll find treadmills with integrated TV screens and iPod docks, cross trainers, rowers and resistance machines as well as free weights and a range of classes.

Adult monthly memberships start from £29.90, giving you access to all Edinburgh Leisure gyms. There is also a current offer to get the month of February free for any new January joiners.