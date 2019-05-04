Princes Street is Edinburgh's most famous shopping street. Photo: Shutterstock.

Here are the 11 stores most likely to leave Princes Street for the new St James Quarter

Property experts have highlighted 11 Princes Street shops which are highly likely to be lured to the new £850 million St James Quarter when it opens next year.

It comes as part of an Evening News investigation which revealed serious concerns about the future of shopping on Scotland’s most famous shopping street. Based on their analysis, here is a list of the Princes Street stores classed as ‘highly likely’ to move to the St James development:

1. RBS

2. Pride of Scots

3. Debenhams

4. Levi's

