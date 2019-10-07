Here's why Edinburgh Castle has been lit up green tonight
You may have already noticed that Edinburgh Castle is glowing green tonight.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 19:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 19:26 pm
It's been done to mark the start of Scotland's Climate Week, which takes place from Monday October 7 to Sunday October 13.
Ministers will also take part, supporting the message that everyone - government, business, communities and individuals – must work together to help Scotland become a net-zero society by 2045.
And the Edinburgh Castle official twitter page has posted a picture of the castle glowing green along with the statement: "Look out for the castle dazzling in green this evening for the start of Climate Week. #EdinburghCastle #ScotClimateWeek."