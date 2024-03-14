Heriot-Watt Vs Aberdeen University: First Indoor American Football Fixture in the UK
Back in December when the original game, scheduled to be at Peffermill, got cancelled, we looked at alternatives to create an opportunity for senior players to have their last run out on the gridiron. After looking through options, what transpired was the opportunity of a lifetime. We have organised the first indoor American Football fixture to ever take place in the UK, a feat not even achieved by the NFL since they began playing in the UK in 2007.
Having received backing from EP Sports and QB54, we are hoping to make this event as large as it deserves to be. With music, commentary and the Dunfermline Kings youth team making an appearance at halftime, we are making it the perfect start to Easter weekend for everybody from American Football fanatics to friends and families looking for entertainment.
We cant wait to open the doors at the Oriam for this free entry event and put on the show of the season as we close the doors on the university American Football season.
Free Entry!
Oriam, 30th March, 1pm Start
Come and watch for free as we create sporting history in Edinburgh in a couple of weeks time!
See you there!