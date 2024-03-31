Hibs and Hearts fans unite in fury over controversial sportswear prank

Football fans united in fury this week after an online prankster posted an image of ‘Half Hibs - Half Hearts’ sportswear. An X user uploaded a picture of a pair of trainers with the right foot emblazoned with Gorgie favourite John Robertson and the left foot sporting an image of Leith legend Franck Sauzee. The two players’ pictures and signatures are printed on the leather tongues of the bespoke Adidas footwear along with the words ‘Made In Edinburgh’. The controversial online post also features a half green and half maroon scarf printed with both club names and the message “Two legends one pair one city”. Hundreds of Hibees and Jambos across the capital took to social media to express their disgust claiming the pure white trainers are “cringy” and “an abomination.”

One fan said: “The only things Hibs and Hearts fans will be agreeing on is the state of that scarf.” A second posted: “Agree they should be respected and honoured individually but any true fan of either club would never wear this. EPL levels of tinpot here.” A third wrote: “Literally no one will buy these.” Another said: ““I’m completely triggered by that scarf.” And a fifth added: “How’s the Celtic and Rangers one's going?” But poster Sole Rebel - who restores and customises used pairs of trainers - was later forced to confess the X post was a prank after he jokingly told a friend he had just sold four pairs. The friend said: “Really? Surprised at that, but well done.” Sole Rebel replied: “I’m just joking bud, knew I’d probably get a reaction. They’re two separate pairs. “Robertson ones and Sauzee ones. Got the scarf for my mates stag doo