Hibs fan group to host Eintracht Frankfurt’s German Cup glory movie in Edinburgh

A group of Hibs fans will host the English-speaking premiere of a movie depicting Eintracht Frankfurt’s famous German Cup final win against Bayern Munich.

The film is being billed as the German version of Time for Heroes, a documentary celebrating Hibs’ glorious 2016 Scottish Cup final win against Rangers after a 114-year wait for the trophy.

Hibs fans from the Edinburgh Adler group will be joined by their Eintracht Frankfurt counterparts for the movie screening. Pic: Edinburgh Adler Facebook

The connection between the clubs started in 2007 when one fan started going to Eintracht’s home and away games while living there, and numbers have been steadily growing.

Friendships have developed between Hibs fans and various Eintracht fan groups and there have been countless Frankfurt supporters coming to watch Hibs.

After 30 trophy-less years, the German Bundesliga club teamed up with Warner Brothers to produce a film with behind the scenes coverage from the days before - and celebrations after - their shock 3-1 win against the German giants.

And the premiere of the English-speaking version of Die Rückkehr Des Pokals, The Return of the Cup, will be shown at the Cameo Cinema in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 25th between 11am and 1pm.

The 90-minute screening will be hosted by the Edinburgh Adler group, with the German club known in short as Die Adler or ‘The Eagles’ in English.

One of their group members said: “If you thought the Hibs cup win in 2016 was dramatic then this game has the same and more with nail-biting VAR (Video Assistant Referee) decisions determining the outcome twice late on.”

After the screening, everyone will be heading to The Bierhoose on Leith Walk for drinks to watch this year’s Scottish Cup final. Space in the bar has been reserved from 1:30pm.

Eintracht are also sending representatives over to attend with a promise to make it an “extraordinary cinema event.”

The costs for the screening are to be split equally, £10 per ticket with all children aged 16 and under able to attend for free.

As it’s strictly non profit making and any surplus will go to an agreed charity or similar worthwhile cause.

Visit the event Facebook page here to find tickets.

Anyone interested in booking a should send the relevant proceeds through PayPal to hibstifo1875@gmail.com

Ticket buyers are being asked to ensure they select the ‘friends and family’ payment or the payment will be returned.

Full names should be included, along with details of who the seats are for.

