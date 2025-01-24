Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ryanair plane bound for Edinburgh has been forced to divert to London after attempts to land in the Scottish capital were aborted.

The Ryanair flight left London Stansted at 8:46am and made at least one attempt to land around 9:45. However, the flight has since been diverted. The flight has since landed at London Stansted.

Interest in Ryanair flight RUK94JV saw it become the most watched flight on Flightradar24, where at one point almost 15,000 people watched it attempt to land at Edinburgh Airport.

Earlier, Ryanair flight RYR7RL from Weeze, Germany, was scheduled to land at Edinburgh Airport. High winds again saw the flight return to Weeze. The flight had been due to land at Edinburgh at 7:35am but the flight touched down back in Weeze at 9:27am instead.

Travel is expected to be seriously affected by the red weather warning put in place due to the high winds caused by Storm Eowyn.

The Ryanair flight left London Stansted at 8:46am and made at least one attempt to land around 9:45. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

A red weather warning is in place for large parts of today whilst Storm Éowyn runs its course, with the Met Office warning that winds of upto 100mph could batter the country. Schools hae been closed and residents have been urged to stay indoors due to the risk of flying debris.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”

Correction: This article originally stated that the flight had been diverted to Cologne, however Ryanair have confirmed that this was not the case.