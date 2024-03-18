Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A B-listed Edinburgh phone box is set to be restored to its 'correct colour'.

Community group Colinton Village Enterprise (CVE) has submitted plans for the historic kiosk to receive a spruce-up. Located at the junction between Bridge Road and Drylaw Street, it is one of countless quaint phone boxes that used to be ubiquitous across the UK.

Many kiosks, including the one in Colinton, have now been taken over by groups of locals determined to preserve their heritage. CVE 'adopted' it through a BT scheme allowing communities to take control of disused boxes.

The listed phone box will be re-painted

As well as a fresh lick of red paint, the proposals sent to the city council include the replacement of panels, the installation of a discreet lock and new shelves. The kiosk will be turned into a 'community share box' once the work has been completed.