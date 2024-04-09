Breaking

HMP Edinburgh inmate, 45, dies in prison as Fatal Accident Inquiry launched

A Fatal Accident Inquiry has been launched.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:32 BST
A HMP Edinburgh inmate has died behind bars.

Paul Farrell, 45, died at Saughton jail on Sunday, April 7.

As is standard when someone dies in prison, a Fatal Accident Inquiry has been launched to determine the circumstances around Farrell’s death.

A prisoner has died at HMP Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances involved.

A spokeswoman said: "Around 8.10am on Sunday, 7 April, 2024, police were advised about the death of a 45-year-old male prisoner within HMP Edinburgh.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A spokesman for the Procurator Fiscal added: “An investigation into the death is ongoing and significant developments will be shared with the family throughout the investigation.”

The Evening News has approached the Scottish Prison Service for comment.

