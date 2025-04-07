Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midlothian SNP MSP Colin Beattie faces a fight to stand at the next Holyrood election after one of his own local council leaders confirmed she would be challenging him for the position.

Midlothian Council leader Kelly Parry confirmed over the weekend that she had been nominated as a potential candidate for the Midlothian North, where Mr Beattie has been MSP for the past 14 years. Mr Beattie has already made clear he has no plans to step aside.

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service if he was planning to stand, he said: “Yes I have been nominated by both the constituency branches and will be issuing a statement today or tomorrow expanding on that.”

Midlothian Council leader Kelly Parry is to challenge sitting MSP Colin Beattie to be the SNP candidate next year | supplied

Mr Beattie, who was SNP national treasurer from 2004 to 2020, was arrested and questioned in 2023 in connection with a police investigation into SNP finances, but released without charge. And police last month said he was no longer under investigation and would not face any charges.

A former international banker, Mr Beattie served on Midlothian Council before becoming an MSP and was SNP group leader at the local authority.

Councillor Parry said she was delighted to be able to announce her formal nomination as a potential candidate.

She said: “I’ve been blessed to be able to represent my home as a councillor for almost 10 years, and as the leader of Midlothian Council since 2022.

“I grew up here, I went to school here and I’ve raised my two children here. I know Midlothian – this is my home too, and I really care about what happens here.

“This election will be an important moment for Scotland, and in every constituency we must put our best foot forward and send the best candidates that we can to the Scottish Parliament. I know I can bring the energy, enthusiasm and drive needed to this election, and beyond.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support of members and colleagues so far, and I hope to secure the support of local members in the forthcoming internal ballot.”

The ballot internal ballot for SNP members to decide the candidate for the seat will open later this month and close on May 5, with the result expected to be announced within days.