Holyrood Park in Edinburgh re-opens after 'police incident'
Police in Edinburgh confirmed this evening that Holyrood Park has been re-opened to the public following a police incident.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 19:55 pm
Police and firefighters were in attendance earlier this evening.
One passerby commented: "Holyrood Park closed up at the Craggs. Loads of police and fire engines and incident van in attendance."
Police confirmed to the Evening News that the incident had been "resolved" and that the park was now open.
They refused to comment further on the incident.