Homebuilder unveils Edinburgh showhome for Blackford site featuring contemporary townhouses and apartments
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The St Crispin’s Court development comprises of 23 three-bedroom and study townhouses alongside 14 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Prices for homes at the development range from £325,000 to £785,000.
In a bid to showcase local businesses the homebuilder has invited retailers and creatives to promote their goods within their recently opened showhome including interiors, jewellery and flowers.
Elaine Doyle, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East) said: “We are delighted to see our Showhome of Support initiative being brought to life at St Crispin’s Court and to support and showcase some of the talented businesses and creatives that make Edinburgh such a vibrant community.
“By collaborating with local retailers and creatives, we’re not only helping potential homebuyers envision life in this stunning setting but also shining a spotlight on the talent and craftsmanship that defines the area."
For more information or to book a viewing you can visit the Cala Homes website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.