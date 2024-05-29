Homeless forced out of Edinburgh hotels as Taylor Swift concerts spark booking frenzy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was claimed the city is at ‘bursting point’.

Homeless people in Edinburgh are set to be forced out of hotel accommodation due to a surge in bookings sparked by the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts.

Several households could have to move out of the city temporarily amid a scarcity of rooms, according to a report by Third Force News. Similar effects are expected when the Fringe Festival begins in August.

The American megastar will play three nights at Murrayfield next month with several thousand fans expected to flock to the Capital for the occasion.

Taylor Swift will play to just under 73,000 adoring fans at Murrayfield in June

The local authority’s housing, homelessness and fair work convener Jane Meagher said: “It is a symptom of the housing emergency we face in Edinburgh that at times we must use tourist accommodation to house homeless households.

“We know it won’t be available year-round, particularly over the busy summer months, so we use it reluctantly as a last resort.

“We’re aware of the situation and are working with the affected households to find appropriate, alternative accommodation.”

A spokesperson for Homeless Network Scotland said: “If these reports are true, it is appalling that people already dealing with the agony of homelessness could be forced on to the streets because of a gig.

“But it is also telling. The fact that a single event could have this effect lays bare the reality of the housing emergency in Edinburgh. The city is at bursting point and it’s not even festival season yet.

“Ministers have recently followed Edinburgh’s lead and declared a national housing emergency. We know the capital faces particular pressures but in times of emergency we prioritise the greatest need.

