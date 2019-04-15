Housebreakers wrecked Edinburgh family’s holiday by stealing passports

CALLOUS housebreakers wrecked a family’s holiday after stealing their passports the night before they were due to jet off.

Thieves also stole luggage before fleeing in Hazel and Neil McKay’s cars from the Ravelston raid overnight on Tuesday.

Police are now investigating after the McKay’s were targeted at their detached home as they slept upstairs.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” said human resources consultant Hazel, 37. “I’m sat here filling out insurance forms when I should be on the beach.”

Neil got up shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday to find a side window forced open, the porch door ajar and a chisel abandoned on the kitchen table.

“He shouted up to me ‘we’ve been robbed’,” said Hazel. “They’d taken my luggage, a camera, three laptops - even some rubbish wine.”

Hazel and family have been left hoping the public and can help police track down their brand new £40,000 Audi Q5 and VW Golf.

But perhaps the biggest heartache was all five passports - including those of Hazel’s stepsons Euan, 11, Lewis, nine and two-year-old son Irvine.

It meant they had to scrap their one week break in Cyprus just hours before flying.

They were heading to the Mediterranean to stay in the same hotel as last year for a relaxing vacation.

Worse still, it was the only chance they have for an annual holiday as Euan and Lewis were up from their mum’s in England.

“Irvine’s upset because the boys are upset too. He thought he was going on an airplane and now he’s not,” said Hazel.

“We didn’t even have a chance to cancel the taxi to the airport - he turned up about 15 minutes later,” she added.

“They took Euan’s mobile phone as well which he’s really upset about.”

Hazel and medical consultant Neil, 45, looked into getting emergency passports but would need the signature of Euan and Lewis’ mum - who is away in India.

“We should be able to get the money back on the holiday,” said Hazel.

The biggest hit moneywise could be on Neil’s Q5 which may have depreciated as much as £15,000 since being bought six months ago.

“I think that could be the biggest loss financially if we don’t find it because it was brand new,” said Hazel.

Now there are fears that the housbreakers may be planning to take Neil’s Q5 on a crime spree.

The Evening News has reported previously on gangs breaking into family homes to steal the keys of high-performance vehicles.

These are then used as getaway cars as the gang target more properties.

The couple are hoping the public can help the police investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“The police came around very quickly with forensics but it looks like they had gloves on because there are no fingerprints,” said Hazel.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we have received a report and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.” andy.shipley@jpimedia.co.uk