And members of the public are being asked to take a look a the window displays and vote for their favourite one.

The athlete, rugby player and missionary - whose story was made famous around the world in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire - famously withdrew from the 100 metres event, his preferred distance, because the heats were being run on a Sunday, but then went on to win gold in the 400 metres.

The centenary is being marked by a series of events organised by The Eric Liddell 100, set up by the Eric Liddell Community, a care charity and community hub based at Morningside’s Holy Corner.

With the Olympics back in Paris this year, the group decided to launch the window dressing competition and invite shops and other businesses in Bruntsfield, Church Hill, Morningside and Comiston to reflect both the centenary and the Olympic theme in their displays.

Here are pictures of most of the window displays.

You can vote by going to the Eric Liddell Community website. Everyone who votes will be entered in a free prize draw to win one of many prizes donated by local businesses. You can also vote in person at The Eric Liddell Community.

1 . S Luca S Luca's cafe and ice cream bar in Morningside Road i displaying various items associated with Eric Liddell, including an old vanilla bottle. | Eric Liddell 100 Photo Sales

2 . Paper Tiger The five inter-linked Olympic rings and Olympics-style podium places feature in the window of Paper Tiger in Morningside Road | Eric Liddell 100 Photo Sales

3 . Chez Roger Flags, logos and other Olympic-themed items surround a picture of Eric Liddell in this busy display at Chez Roger. | Eric Liddell 100 Photo Sales