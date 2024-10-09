How the Scottish Parliament might have looked - the alternative designs that were rejected

By Ian Swanson
Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 09:21 BST

It’s 20 years ago this week since the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood was officially opened by the Queen.

It was a long time in the making, with plenty of controversy along the way. Some people love the building and its adventurous architecture. Other’s don’t.

How the Scottish Parliament building took shape - in pictures

It was designed by Catalan architect Enric Miralles after he won an international competition. But what were the other designs? What ideas and proposals were rejected?

Here’s a look at the other shortlisted schemes for the Holyrood building and some earlier ideas for the parliament.

It was described as Scotland's most important building of modern times and an international competition was launched to choose an architect to design the new Scottish Parliament.

It was described as Scotland's most important building of modern times and an international competition was launched to choose an architect to design the new Scottish Parliament.

Five design teams were shortlisted from a total of 70 bids lodged from around the world. Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar - later to become First Minister - had already made the controversial decision the new parliament should be sited at Holyrood rather than Leith or Calton Hill. Now he and a five-strong selection panel had to choose the architect for the new building. The five designs went on display in the Royal Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street and other places in Scotland and the public were asked for their views.

Five design teams were shortlisted from a total of 70 bids lodged from around the world. Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar - later to become First Minister - had already made the controversial decision the new parliament should be sited at Holyrood rather than Leith or Calton Hill. Now he and a five-strong selection panel had to choose the architect for the new building. The five designs went on display in the Royal Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street and other places in Scotland and the public were asked for their views.

The new parliament was to be built on a 4.5 acre site at the foot of the Royal Mile, opposite the Palace of Holyroodhouse, occupied up till then by brewers Scottish & Newcastle. It was also to incorporate the 17th century mansion Queensberry House.

The new parliament was to be built on a 4.5 acre site at the foot of the Royal Mile, opposite the Palace of Holyroodhouse, occupied up till then by brewers Scottish & Newcastle. It was also to incorporate the 17th century mansion Queensberry House.

The panel which helped Donald Dewar consider the rival entries and choose Enric Miralles to design Scotland's new parliament included architects, a senior civil servant and a broadcaster. Kirsty Wark joined Joan O'Connor, former president of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland; Robert Gordon, head of the Scottish Office constitution group; Dr John Gibbons, chief architect at the Scottish Office; and Professor Andy McMillan, an award-winning architect and a former director of the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow.

The panel which helped Donald Dewar consider the rival entries and choose Enric Miralles to design Scotland's new parliament included architects, a senior civil servant and a broadcaster. Kirsty Wark joined Joan O'Connor, former president of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland; Robert Gordon, head of the Scottish Office constitution group; Dr John Gibbons, chief architect at the Scottish Office; and Professor Andy McMillan, an award-winning architect and a former director of the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow.

