It was designed by Catalan architect Enric Miralles after he won an international competition. But what were the other designs? What ideas and proposals were rejected?
Here’s a look at the other shortlisted schemes for the Holyrood building and some earlier ideas for the parliament.
1. International competition
It was described as Scotland's most important building of modern times and an international competition was launched to choose an architect to design the new Scottish Parliament. | supplied
2. Donald Dewar chairs selection panel
Five design teams were shortlisted from a total of 70 bids lodged from around the world. Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar - later to become First Minister - had already made the controversial decision the new parliament should be sited at Holyrood rather than Leith or Calton Hill.
Now he and a five-strong selection panel had to choose the architect for the new building.
The five designs went on display in the Royal Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street and other places in Scotland and the public were asked for their views. | TSPL
3. Site for new parliament
The new parliament was to be built on a 4.5 acre site at the foot of the Royal Mile, opposite the Palace of Holyroodhouse, occupied up till then by brewers Scottish & Newcastle. It was also to incorporate the 17th century mansion Queensberry House. | TSPL Photo: Neil Hanna
4. Design competition panel
The panel which helped Donald Dewar consider the rival entries and choose Enric Miralles to design Scotland's new parliament included architects, a senior civil servant and a broadcaster.
Kirsty Wark joined Joan O'Connor, former president of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland; Robert Gordon, head of the Scottish Office constitution group; Dr John Gibbons, chief architect at the Scottish Office; and Professor Andy McMillan, an award-winning architect and a former director of the Mackintosh School of Architecture in Glasgow. | TSPL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.