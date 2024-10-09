2 . Donald Dewar chairs selection panel

Five design teams were shortlisted from a total of 70 bids lodged from around the world. Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar - later to become First Minister - had already made the controversial decision the new parliament should be sited at Holyrood rather than Leith or Calton Hill. Now he and a five-strong selection panel had to choose the architect for the new building. The five designs went on display in the Royal Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street and other places in Scotland and the public were asked for their views. | TSPL