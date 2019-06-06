How to book fairy tale Barnbougle Castle

Have your say

A SECRET 13th century castle, on the Firth of Forth shore lies Barnbougle, a romantic Castle locked away for almost a century.

This hidden gem sits majestically on the Rosebery Estate, Dalmeny, within 2000 acres of private parkland.

The dramatic Castle’s private beaches are framed by enchanting woodlands.

The Castle has never been open to the public and has been completely closed for the last 90 years.

With majestic reception rooms, antiquarian libraries and sweeping coastal views, Barnbougle Castle is unforgettable - a fairy-tale venue.

Barnbougle Castle can cater up to 200 people with up to 450 an option with a marquee in the grounds, ideal for an intimate gathering with friends or a ball fit for a princess.

The Castle is just seven miles from the heart of Edinburgh. For more information visit roseberyvenues.co.uk/venue/barnbougle-castle