An Edinburgh man, who took on a gruelling five-day golf marathon for charity in June, was stunned when a Hollywood actor turned up mid-round to cheer him on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Smeaton, 41, played 25 rounds of golf in just five days to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity setup by the late Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir OBE. The Morningside man raised more than £11,500 to help fund vital research for motor neuron disease (MND) research.

The extraordinary challenge caught the attention of Hollywood actor and golf fanatic Hugh Grant, who after learning about the fundraiser, reportedly jumped into a golf buggy and made a beeline for Graeme’s group, asking with a grin: “Which one of you is the crazy one?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood star Hugh Grant surprised Graeme mid-challenge while on a five-day, 25-round golf marathon for MND in East Lothian. The Foundation, launched by the late Doddie Weir, funds vital research to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure for MND. | Third Party

The Love Actually star was enjoying a round at the exclusive Luffness Golf Club, in Aberlady, when he stunned an exhausted Graeme, who over the course of his challenge clocked up more than 275,000 steps, hit more than 2,200 shots, and survived on just 25 hours of sleep.

Graeme said: “It was mad – just not what you expect to see in the middle of a round. He was so charming, kind and encouraging – just as you’d imagine. He shook my hand, posed for a photo, and wished me luck. It gave me a massive lift and really spurred me on.”

Graeme’s challenge involved playing six of Scotland’s most iconic courses in East Lothian, walking more than 100 miles on foot and playing five full rounds every day – with new golfers joining him for each stretch to keep his spirits up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also joined by a host of high-profile supporters, including former Scotland rugby internationals John Barclay, Roger Baird, and Andy Irvine, as well as friends and family of Scott Stewart, a much-loved figure in Scottish golf and a passionate MND campaigner, who sadly died from the disease in December last year.

Graeme Smeaton (left) raised over £11k for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Doddie Weir raised millions through a charity he set up with his wife, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to aid research into MND following his diagnosis in 2016 | Third party

Graeme added: “To share the experience with so many people – especially Scott’s friends and family – was incredibly moving. The support I received throughout was unbelievable. The wind was brutal at times, but the camaraderie kept me going.

“I feel lucky to have been able to play a small part in raising money and awareness. I know Doddie and Scott would’ve got a kick out of the madness of it all.”

You can watch Graeme’s challenge via his Instagram page and you can donate to his fundraiser by visiting the Just Giving website.