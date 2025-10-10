Hundreds of people gathered in central Edinburgh today to celebrate the life and legacy of Professor Emeritus Sir Geoff Palmer KT OBE.

Sir Geoff, who died in June aged 85, was a renowned scientist, humanitarian, and the former Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University. Widely admired as Scotland’s first black professor, he was a tireless advocate for equality and justice.

The memorial celebration, held at the historic St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh’s Old Town on Friday, October 10, brought together friends, colleagues, dignitaries, and members of the public to pay tribute to his extraordinary contributions.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar spoke at the memorial celebration for Professor Emeritus Sir Geoff Palmer, held at the historic St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh’s Old Town. | Craig Philip (Heriot-Watt University Team)

The service featured personal reflections, speeches, and musical performances by the University’s Chamber Choir, including an uplifting tribute featuring songs by the legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

Speaking afterwards, Professor Richard A. Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University said: “Today’s memorial celebration has allowed us the opportunity to reflect on the life, work and enduring legacy of Sir Geoff Palmer.

“Sir Geoff was more than a distinguished academic. As Scotland’s first black professor, he broke barriers in science and society, pioneering grain and brewing research while inspiring generations of students and colleagues.

“His scientific achievements, including the internationally recognised barley abrasion process and his leadership in brewing and distilling, are matched by his role as a mentor, teacher and advocate for truth and justice.

“In his service as Chancellor of Heriot-Watt, Sir Geoff brought humility, warmth and an unwavering belief in education as a driver of opportunity. He championed inclusion, encouraged ambition, and reminded us that universities must be places of openness and responsibility to society.

“He also challenged us to confront uncomfortable histories with honesty and courage, ensuring that remembrance was not passive but active. That commitment to fairness, respect and humanity remains one of his greatest legacies.

“His life and values continues to inspire our work at Heriot-Watt and far beyond, and we will carry forward his vision of education, scholarship and justice as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary life.

“In a lasting tribute to his memory, we have launched the Sir Geoff Palmer Memorial Scholarship to support a student of Jamaican descent or Jamaican citizenship to follow in his footsteps; breaking barriers, pursuing excellence, and shaping a fairer future.”

The service featured personal reflections, speeches, and musical performances by the University’s Chamber Choir, including an uplifting tribute featuring songs by the legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley. | Craig Philip (Heriot-Watt University Team)

Many of Sir Geoff’s family attended the memorial celebration including his daughter, Catherine Bisset, who said: “We wish to thank everyone who have shared their stories and offered their condolences. We would also like to thank Marie Curie, who looked after him so well in his final weeks.

“Scotland gave our dad a home and a career, so he was dedicated to giving back through education, public service, and the pursuit of justice. He was also extremely humbled and grateful to have been recognised at the highest level for his work, especially for his impact on Scottish and global economies.

“He was focused and worked incredibly hard, but he also had a brilliant sense of humour, and he loved people. Most importantly, he saw humanity in all things, and that is his true legacy.”

The memorial was hosted jointly by Heriot-Watt University and the City of Edinburgh Council, represented by the City of Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, who said: “It was an honour and privilege to offer a short reflection on Sir Geoff’s impact upon our Capital at today’s service. This was a tall order, as he achieved so much, and influenced so many people and places.

“With his gentle manner, Sir Geoff had the ability to persuade policy makers, political leaders, and community leaders alike, of the benefits and richness of equality and diversity – and that we should be able to live in harmony, with mutual understanding and respect for different traditions and heritages.

“In 2022, I was delighted to present Sir Geoff with the Edinburgh Award in recognition of his academic achievements and his passionate defence of human rights and justice in the city and beyond. His handprints remain immortalised alongside those of other Edinburgh Award recipients and will give passers-by pause to reflect on the huge impact he had here.

“He has gifted our city with a strong legacy, improving our collective efforts on academic research, equality, diversity, and tackling discrimination wherever we find it. I know Sir Geoff’s legacy in academia and activism will live on for years to come, inspiring future generations.”

In a lasting tribute to Sir Geoff, the University has created a new scholarship in his honour. The Sir Geoff Palmer Memorial Scholarship will allow a student of Jamaican descent or citizenship to for follow in his footsteps and reflects Sir Geoff’s dedication to opportunity, inclusion, and the belief that every student deserves the chance to thrive.