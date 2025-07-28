Hundreds of people gather on Edinburgh's Calton Hill to watch man fold bed sheet

Hundreds of people gathered on Calton Hill on Friday night to watch a comedian fold a fitted sheet beside the National Monument of Scotland.

The unusual event was a promo for New Zealand stand-up Dan Boerman ahead of his upcoming Fringe show – a move the 31-year-old said was the ‘the craziest marketing stunt of my career’ adding ‘if you don’t have rich parents or thousands of dollars for PR, sometimes you just have to think outside the box’.

After advertising the unique spectacle with posters around the city, a considerable number of people visited the Edinburgh beauty spot on July 25, curious to see how the situation would unfold.

Dan Boerman captivated his audience at Calton Hill in Edinburgh on Friday night | NW

Arriving at Calton Hill for 6pm, hundreds of visitors formed a circle at the top of the hill before the Kiwi comedian made his entrance to thunderous applause. It is the second time Boerman has drawn large crowds to witness the unique performance, with the sell-out comedian performing the same stunt in Wellington in early April. `

Speaking to the Evening News, Dan said: “This was certainly a bigger crowd than Wellington, probably double the size. But I'm just really stoked that people were on board with what I was doing.

“It’s a really beautiful spot, when I put out the flyers for this I hadn't actually been up Calton Hill, so when I got here I thought what a backdrop for a thousand people to sit around, have a laugh and cheer someone on for nothing.”

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the unusual event on Calton Hill on Friday, July 25 | NW

Dan, who moved to Edinburgh in December last year, will perform his show at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel (Venue 108) from August 1 to 25 following a sell-out 2024 Edinburgh debut. Titled, Dan Boerman Folds a Fitted Sheet on His Own, the hour-long stand-up routine is inspired by Dan’s experience following the end of a long-term relationship and navigating life .

Dan said: “I dreamt up the idea for my solo hour about a year ago. Folding a fitted sheet is a quintessential millennial struggle - no one really knows how to do it but it's something that everyone struggles with. The show is an hour looking at the other side of a relationships and navigating life on your own I suppose.

The New Zealand comic's show, Dan Boerman Folds a Fitted Sheet on His Own, will run at the Grassmarket during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe | NW

“I'm not the first straight man to do a Fringe show saying ‘hey I had a partner, now I don't, and now I'm on the apps - that's been done before and I think people have grown tired of seeing that.

“I like to think my show is a refreshing take on navigating life as a single straight man. It’s high energy, chaotic, relatable, observational, it’s Kiwi, and I don’t get too preachy. But I’m really pleased with the show and proud of the writing that's gone into it.”

Dan Boerman Folds a Fitted Sheet on His Own, runs from August 1 to 25 at Hoot 3 at Hoots @ The Apex.