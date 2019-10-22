'Hyper bloated commercialism' - Edinburgh residents furious at scale of Christmas Market scaffolding as construction gets underway

One angry objector labelled it "hyper-bloated commercialism" and another accused the council and organisers Underbelly of sticking two fingers up at Capital residents.

The festive market is taking over more of the gardens this year in a revamped layout to fit in with the re-landscaping carried out as part of a £22 million project to improve access to the Scottish National Gallery.

There will be a record 163 different stalls and bars spread across East Princes Street Gardens and The Mound precinct.

Scaffolding for the Christmas Market goes up in East Princes Street Gardens

When New Town and Broughton community council posted a picture of the scaffolding going up, there was an outcry on Twitter.

Seonaid MacKenzie said: "This is really disrespectful of all the residents of Edinburgh. Basically Underbelly and the council have stuck up two fingers to edinbuggers saying they only care about tourism and £££. This will be the 3rd year in a row I boycott Edinburgh at Xmas. NGS, lifelong boycott now."

And Jennifer Longstaff added: "First Christmas in 12 years I think I will totally avoid the anything Christmas related in the city. Hate how the council are allowing companies to destroy and take over the gardens which belong to the people of Edinburgh."

Craig Flunkert appealed to the council: "Pleas stop this." And he went on: I "like Chrismas markets as much as the next person but this crosses the line into crass, hyper-bloated commercialism. Why can't gardens just be gardens?"

Others suggested the Christmas Market should be re-sited to Ingliston and branded the collection of stalls a "shantytown".

Steve Clarke posted: "Residents have taken to avoiding the city centre in August and now it looks as if we'll have to start avoiding it in December too. The Christmas Market is a ridiculous swamp of over priced c**p as it is."

Last year there was a row when more than 50 trees in East Princes Street Gardens were chopped down about a fortnight before the Christmas market preparations began. The felling was to pave the way for the revamp for the National Gallery entrance and Underbelly, the council have and the gallery all denied any link with the use of the ground for market stalls.