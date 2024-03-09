I asked ChatGPT to plan a budget weekend in Edinburgh - these were the results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may be a hugely popular destination, but one thing Edinburgh is not known for is its affordability.

Many tourists and locals alike consider it impossible to enjoy oneself in the Capital without spending a small fortune. Between pricey restaurants and costly attraction tickets, few seem to find ways to take in the city on a budget.

Asking myself whether any visitor to Auld Reekie should just consign themselves to breaking the bank, I did what any good digital native would do and decided to consult our robotic overlords. As it turns out, ChatGPT seems convinced it is totally possible to make a low-cost visit to Edinburgh.

The artificial intelligence platform even drew up a three-day itinerary to show how it can be done. Assuming that we are arriving on Friday morning, it suggests we book our journey in advance and avoid flying if possible.

When it comes to accommodation, it advises that areas like Leith could provide cheaper options than the centre of town. Budget hotel brands, when booked in advance, often offer deals while avoiding the busy summer months is always easier on the wallet.

The first activity ChatGPT suggests is 'Royal Mile Exploration'. This, as one might imagine, involves taking a walk up and down the city's most famous tourist thoroughfare and 'exploring its historic buildings, shops, and attractions'. We are also encouraged to visit attractions like St Giles' Cathedral and the Writers' Museum, which offer free entry.

Next up, our digital advisor recommends climbing Calton Hill to enjoy 'panoramic views of the city, including sights like Edinburgh Castle'. It says the views from atop the hill are 'especially beautiful at sunset'.

For dinner, it proposes that we 'enjoy a budget dinner at one of the local pubs or cafes along the Royal Mile or Grassmarket' while keeping an eye out for 'daily specials or meal deals'.

Saturday is marked as a day of 'cultural immersion', starting off with trips to free museums like the National Museum of Scotland and the National Galleries. That is followed with a hike up Arthur's Seat, described as 'a fantastic and free way to experience nature within the city'.

Afterwards, it suggests we head to the Grassmarket for a wander around, taking in its 'lively atmosphere, quaint shops and affordable eateries'. Those of us who are able to loosen the purse strings a touch can buy 'unique souvenirs or a snack from a local vendor' while there. In the evening, we can 'check for any free festivals or events' before seeing out the night in a 'cosy pub'.

On the itinerary for Sunday is a stroll through Dean Village, described as a 'picturesque area along the Water of Leith' that offers a 'serene escape from the city hustle' while being free to explore. If we fancy grabbing a souvenir to take home, we're advised to search for deals in gift stores like The Tartan Weaving Mill or browse some of the city's charity shops.

As far as getting around town during our break goes, ChatGPT suggests walking or day passes for public transport. An Edinburgh City Pass can also offer 'significant savings' on open-top buses, trams and some attractions.

So what is our verdict on the suggestions from our AI advisor? Some of the tips in its guide are certainly worth taking on board, like taking advantage of free attractions and searching for deals off the beaten path.

But we're not sure the itinerary would leave a first-time visitor to the city fully satisfied they had seen all the sights. Few tourists will like the idea of missing out a trip to the castle, while some of the ways of taking in the city's beauty it offers may not seem too appealing if the weather isn't nice.

It also appears to have overestimated just how difficult dining on the cheap in Edinburgh can be, especially when it advises we search for a restaurant on the Royal Mile for an affordable meal. Perhaps it should have reminded us of the annual price hikes when the Fringe comes to town, which make it even more difficult to enjoy the city on a budget.