I ditched Edinburgh for Dubai - days off are more fulfilling despite 48 hour weeks

Natalie Oakes, 38, originally from Dumfries, moved from Edinburgh to Abu Dhabi in the UAE, 12 years ago after wanting to gain more "life experience" without giving up her career.

I had worked my way up in the NHS to a leadership role - earning around £50,000 - but took the leap to move after seeing an advert for a nursing role in UAE.

At the time I earned 25 per cent more than my UK salary abroad - and had my accommodation and travel to the hospital included, but I did have to work 40 hours a week instead of the 37-and-a-half I was working in the UK.

Natalie Oakes, pictured third from left in group picture is now expecting a baby in Dubai with her partner, pictured right. | SWNS

As I moved up my career and to Dubai I had to work 48 hour weeks, but I didn't feel any difference because I am able to spend my days off going to the beach and chilling by the pool.

Now I run my own healthcare consultancy company - and Dubai has given me so many more career opportunities than the UK would have.

All these things you are paying for in the UK were included - that was a major pull for me. My salary was my disposable income.

Yes the hours are more in the UAE. However, I didn't feel a difference because my days off were more fulfilling and productive.

I had worked in the NHS for seven years before I moved in 2013. I wasn't desperate to leave the UK or go to Dubai, but I was looking to travel while still holding down my career.

Natalie Oakes, 38, moved from Edinburgh to Abu Dhabi 12 years ago after wanting to gain more "life experience" without giving up her career. | Natalie Oakes / SWNS

I'd progressed quite quickly at quite a young age. I'd reached leadership level. I really enjoyed the NHS but I felt like a young person who hadn't gained much life experience. I didn't want to give up my career.

I saw an advert for a role in a clinic in Abu Dhabi and applied with my CV, but it wasn't until a year later that they got in touch and offered me the job. I left with three suitcases and haven't looked back.

When I moved out it was more than just a salary pull. I was given accommodation, reimbursed for furniture. There were so many additional benefits. I was provided transport to go to my shift.

Despite the long working weeks, there is so much to do on your day off. I'd feel more refreshed to go back. Dubai has a lot of beaches, there is a massive wellness drive. Even if you want to chill out at home every building has a pool.

Natalie pictured back in Edinburgh before making her move to the United Arab Emirates 12 years ago. | Natalie Oakes / SWNS

When I was in the UK I did the same all of the time. There wasn't much to do on a Saturday but shopping and lunch.

I am still appreciative of the NHS and how it helped me climb the career ladder but now I couldn't see myself moving back to the UK. It wasn't the UK that pushed me away. I wanted to experience more in my life.

I've created such a life out here for myself. I also met my partner, Calvin Smith, 34, who runs a tailors, and we are expecting a baby in December.

I feels safer in Dubai and find it scary hearing about incidents that have been going on in the UK each time I pay a visit. I want to bring my boy up in this environment - it's so safe.

Natalie loves working in the UAE, after making the move from Edinburgh in 2013. | SWNS

The UK costs are similar to Dubai, I pay £1,000 a month for rent, whereas the average cost to rent in London is around £2,000 per month.

I spend £120 on a food shop to last 10 to 14 days for the two of us, but I do also often spend the same on takeouts due to my busy lifestyle. Petrol is cheaper, it costs £50 to fill up in comparison to the £100 I spent filling up my mum's car when I was last in the UK.

In Dubai I've always been able to live within my means. I can live a nice lifestyle. I've never struggled.

I also love that I am in the middle of the world so I can easily travel around when I have a few days off.

And this country has given me more progression opportunities than I would have had in the UK.

Dubai has given me so many opportunities that I wouldn't have received at home - in terms of career. It's created so many networks for me.