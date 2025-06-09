A working mother has said she feels ‘so much relief’ after Edinburgh council progressed plans to purchase 36 homes adjacent to an army base.

Some 15 civilian families currently live on the Dreghorn estate, which was built as housing for service members at the nearby Dreghorn Barracks.

In February, the Ministry of Defence wrote to the tenants saying that they were looking to evict the residents and sell off the houses early next year. But, on Monday, councillors agreed to purchase the homes where the families live and keep them in their houses as tenants, in a move a committee convener has said is ‘really pleasing’.

Amy Monaghan, a school dinner-lady and a working mother living on the estate, said she feels relieved by the decision.

She continued: “It means everything that we’re going to be able to keep our homes. It’s the only home my daughters have ever known.

“It means we’re going to have our forever home. The security is something I can’t imagine.

“There’s so much relief. We can get to work on building a community. It’s great knowing that there are people there around you.”

A group of Dreghorn residents outside Edinburgh City Chambers after the decision was made. | LDR/ Joe Sullivan

Dreghorn residents have already started putting together a residents’ association, with plans for monthly socials and litter picking exercises.

The council already bought 40 other homes from the MOD on the estate, 23 in March 2023 and 17 in January 2025.

Labour councillor and Finance and Resources Committee convener Mandy Watt said: “We’re doing everything we can to make sure these residents will remain in their homes and to increase the amount of affordable and social housing we have in the city, and I know the residents are very grateful that this proposal has had so much support from councillors.

“Purchasing these homes is a sensible way to boost the housing we have, and Dreghorn is a community that provides a great place for council tenants to have a suitable, safe and affordable place to call home.

“Council colleagues have worked over many months to negotiate this purchase from the Ministry of Defence, listening to the concerns of Dreghorn residents at every turn and ensuring good value for the council.

“This is a huge step towards a positive outcome – a fantastic example of doing things differently to make sure we address our housing emergency.”

Of the homes, 21 will be purchased as vacant, with the council intending to use them as mixed-market housing. A total of £6.65 million will be spent on the purchase, with about £3.29m coming from the Scottish Government. The total cost to the council is estimated to be about £8.77m, after asbestos removal and renovation works on the property are completed.

Councillor Simita Kumar, the SNP’s group leader and a member of the Finance and Resources Committee, said: “The acquisition of 38 more homes at Dreghorn is a positive step that brings long-overdue security to residents and strengthens local affordable housing.

“However, the uncertainty many tenants have faced highlights the need for clearer, more consistent communication. We urge the council to maintain open dialogue with local communities to ensure residents are informed and supported throughout any future transitions.”

The MOD had been housing both defence families and civilians on the site as the need for military housing at the base reduced. At present, a handful of defence families still live on the site, but the MOD intends to move them to other housing prior to the sale.

Amy Monaghan, Caroline Lomax and Mandy Burgen, civilian residents of Dreghorn Estate, after councillors agreed to progress the decision. | LDR/ Joe Sullivan

Dreghorn residents attended Monday’s meeting, and several cried and hugged outside the meeting room after the committee made its decision.

Mandy Burgen, another Dreghorn resident, said she was looking forward to the estate’s new residents’ association growing, and that the committee’s decision was a positive step amid the housing crisis.

She said: “We’ve got a lot of things going on. We’ve got a social evening once a month. We’re going to develop ideas as we go along, improving our [public] spaces.

“The decision that has been passed today is not only combating a housing crisis in Edinburgh, but it’s actually showing that something good can come out of it by building sustainable communities.”

Conor Savage, a Labour councillor for Colinton/Fairmilehead, said: “I’m really thankful for what council officers have done, and my fellow councillors. Other elected officials like Scott Arthur MP, thankful to work with him on this. But most importantly the residents.

“The work they’ve done to collaborate and engage has been absolutely brilliant, conveying their own personal experiences, what they needed, being a part of the process from start to finish.

“This is a really unique opportunity to save a community and tackle the housing crisis.”

The decision to borrow money to fund the council’s side of the purchase will be made at the next full council meeting on 19 June, but this is expected to be approved.