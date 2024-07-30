I lived in Leith and here are nine reasons it's one of Edinburgh's best areas

I won’t bore you with the age-old story of the neighbourhood’s controversial incorporation to the city - but having moved there this year, I can attest that it firmly holds on to its separate identity.
There are many reasons why newcomers to the Capital choose to live in Leith - the plethora of activities, proximity to town and cultural scene stand out.
Now that my time has come to leave the area behind, here are nine reasons why I think it’s one of the best places to live in the whole city.
1. The Shore
Between great restaurants, stunning homes and the starting point of a picturesque riverside walk, The Shore feels like the heart of the neighbourhood. | Johannes Valkama - stock.adobe.com
2. The Trams
The recent linking-up of Leith to the city's tram network has boosted its connectivity with the city, making it an even more convenient place to live. | Robert Drysdale
3. The variety of pubs
Anyone who loves the pub is spoiled for choice in Leith. Between quirky, modern venues and traditional boozers, the area has a plethora of options.Photo: supplied
4. The takeaways
Leith also boasts a huge variety of takeaways. Some personal favourites include pizza joint Razzo, Guido's Fish and Chips and, of course, the beloved 24-hour bakery Storries.Photo: Third Party
