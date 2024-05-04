Finding a flat is not known to be one of the most pleasant aspects of a move to Edinburgh.
As I experienced while switching Aberdeen for the Capital this year, extortionate prices and a chronic lack of homes mean many would-be renters face long struggles to secure a tenancy.
While I am grateful to have acquired accommodation I’m happy with, it’s clear that is not the case for many who attempt it.
The problems with housing in Auld Reekie are several, and some of my experiences illustrate how the well-documented crisis affects the lives of people in the city.
Here are eight things I discovered about finding a flat in Edinburgh.
1. The rental market is tough
It's a much-discussed topic, but finding a flat in the Capital is significantly more difficult than in other Scottish cities. Anyone looking to rent will face high going rates and scarce options.
2. Facebook groups don't work
In a vain effort to secure a place through social media, I took to Facebook groups dedicated to the advertising of flats. There were plenty of posts offering accommodation, but many seemed to be scams and others were so inundated with messages that getting in contact seemed futile. Few of my solicitations received responses.
3. Landlords ask for a lot of documents
For someone searching for a flat between jobs, having to hand over payslips and employer references was more complicated than normal. When you add to the equation guarantors and previous landlord references, the amount of paperwork involved becomes quite the inconvenience.
4. Every area is 'sought-after' and 'vibrant'
Agents are certainly creative with the adjectives they use to describe the city's areas. From Leith to Morningside to Bruntsfield, they all receive high praise from the property sector.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.