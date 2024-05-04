I moved to Edinburgh this year and here are nine things I found out about flat-hunting in the Capital

Extortionate prices and a chronic lack of homes mean many would-be renters face long struggles to secure a tenancy.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 4th May 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Finding a flat is not known to be one of the most pleasant aspects of a move to Edinburgh.

As I experienced while switching Aberdeen for the Capital this year, extortionate prices and a chronic lack of homes mean many would-be renters face long struggles to secure a tenancy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While I am grateful to have acquired accommodation I’m happy with, it’s clear that is not the case for many who attempt it.

The problems with housing in Auld Reekie are several, and some of my experiences illustrate how the well-documented crisis affects the lives of people in the city.

Here are nine things I discovered about finding a flat in Edinburgh.

Related topics:EdinburghAberdeen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.