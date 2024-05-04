Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Finding a flat is not known to be one of the most pleasant aspects of a move to Edinburgh.

As I experienced while switching Aberdeen for the Capital this year, extortionate prices and a chronic lack of homes mean many would-be renters face long struggles to secure a tenancy.

While I am grateful to have acquired accommodation I’m happy with, it’s clear that is not the case for many who attempt it.

The problems with housing in Auld Reekie are several, and some of my experiences illustrate how the well-documented crisis affects the lives of people in the city.