Anyone who moves to a different city finds themselves surprised by the quirks of day-to-day life in their new home.

Only by living in a place can you get a true feel for what makes the people tick - and Edinburgh is no different.

I moved to the Capital three months ago having visited the city on plenty of occasions but never stayed for a long period of time.

Even coming from within Scotland, I can attest that there are aspects of life in Auld Reekie which have taken me by surprise for better or worse.

Here are just some of the things I’ve noticed since making the move.

1 . What everyone says about crowded streets is true I've yet to experience the height of Fringe season, but the sheer size of some of the crowds I've seen up the Royal Mile and down Princes Street on weekends have already grabbed my attention.

2 . We're blessed to have the Pentland Hills on our doorstep Not many capital cities have such breathtaking nature so close to the hustle and bustle. We should all make use of the Pentland Hills as much as we can.

3 . Cheap pints are out there if you know where to look Given its pricy reputation, Edinburgh might not seem like a natural haven for beer lovers. But there are cheap pints to be found by those who look hard enough. The Harp and Castle, Brass Monkey and The Scotsman's Lounge are some of my favourites so far.

4 . People talk up The Mosque Kitchen(s) for a reason Despite being a bit confused at first by the two namesake restaurants' close proximity to one another, having tried both I can say they are well worth the hype.