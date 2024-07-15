I visited Edinburgh's famous Oxford Bar and this is why it's a must for Rebus fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Inspector Rebus returning to our screens this year, there’s a renewed wave of interest in all things Ian Rankin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime author’s life and work has been closely linked with his home city of Edinburgh - and especially with one watering hole which features prominently in his stories.

It’s thought Rankin, himself a regular, chose the Oxford Bar as Inspector Rebus’ favourite boozer as it matched the grittiness of his celebrated detective tales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I took a wander into the Young Street pub earlier this week, it was clear to see how much of an effort had been made to preserve the character which saw it feature in the Rebus novels.

The Oxford Bar or the ‘Ox’ as it’s also known as, is probably one of the most iconic locations Rebus spent his time and was used as a filming location for the new BBC Rebus adaptation. | Canva/Getty Images

Having firmly rejected the fruit machines and loud music which characterise so many modern boozers, ‘The Ox’ is set out so as to make its visitors lose all sense of time - the perfect state in which to enjoy a pint or three.

Although the raft of swanky hotels springing up around the Capital would suggest tourists seek luxury these days, the pub’s popularity among visitors to the city points to another story.

It could be that plenty of them are itching to see beyond the glitz of the Royal Mile and the Fringe, finding themselves attracted instead to the dark underworld chronicled by Rankin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of local crime writer Ian Rankin will already ken this place well, an Edinburgh institution since its inception at the end of the 19th century (1893, in fact). Literary ties aside, the bar is a true throwback to the city boozers of yesteryear.

There are plenty of regulars keeping the bar stools warm as well - and one suspects the stories they tell over a dram could rival any great literary work, although they may be deemed unsuitable for younger audiences.

Despite the pub’s basic aesthetic, there’s a strange air of sophistication about the place.

Richard Rankin plays detective sergeant John Rebus in the new BBC Rebus series. Picture: Mark Mainz

It’s hard to ignore its location in the heart of the Scottish Enlightenment’s birthplace. Maybe there’s something to be said for how the steady flow of alcohol in such an intimate space can help great minds flourish.

On the day of my visit, the place was jam-packed. And I am told it’s expected to get even busier when the Edinburgh International Book Festival begins next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That event is, I understand, a particular blight on regulars seeking peace and quiet. But book nerds will be glad to know that The Ox is an infinitely more welcoming place than during the famously no-nonsense landlord Willie Ross’ more than 40-year reign of terror.

And luckily, those who like their tipple with a bit of sweetness now know they can order a mixer without being booted out the door, as the proprietor was renowned for doing.

Although The Ox’s exterior features in the latest BBC series, filming did not actually take place inside. Still, even the newest of Rankin fans who pays a visit will conclude that the place, like no other, captures the unmistakeably tough Edinburgh of the writer’s stories.