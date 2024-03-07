I visited the new Moss menswear store at St James Quarter for a sneak peek

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yesterday, I had the chance to have a sneak peek at St James Quarter's newest menswear store.

Moss made its return to Edinburgh as it opened its doors to customers today. The brand previously had a store on George Street which closed down a few years ago.

However, bosses have insisted their decision to dive back into the Scottish market is a vote of confidence in the Capital's economy amid a difficult backdrop across the UK. Although it has historically specialised in tailoring, the firm also now has a wide casual range as it aims to bridge the gap between the smart and the informal.

Moss has opened at St James Quarter

It is hoped Moss' self-reinvention - which will involve offering high-quality menswear for all kinds of occasions - will help it reach a wider market. Last year saw it open 10 new stores across the UK in a bid to do just that.

Taking a walk around the shop on Level 1 of the flagship centre, the sheer breadth of attire on offer was evident. Between swanky suits, trendy shirts and chinos that strike the balance between comfort and flair, there can be no doubt that anyone who visits will find plenty of stylish gear to live, work and play in.

Robbi Hicks, head of visual development, told the Evening News: "We're really pleased here at Moss to be back in Edinburgh. Obviously, the store looks fantastic, part of our new re-design programme.

"We're really pleased with the product. There's been a lot of work and development over the last two or three years to really hit that sweet spot between softening smart and elevating casual.