A Midlothian runner is celebrating the end of a remarkable journey of recovery after completing her latest half marathon.

Stroke survivor Dorothy Hansen achieved what she had once believed impossible when she crossed the finishing line of the recent Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

Now she has thanked Paige Hunter and Michael Tetlow, the wellbeing instructors who inspired her to run again as part of the Midlothian Active Choices (MAC) programme.

Dorothy, centre, celebrates her achievement with supporters, including Paige Hunter, front left, and Michael Tetlow, second from right | submitted

It was fitting that the pair who supported her rehabilitation were at her side when she took part in the 13.1-mile race.

Dorothy, who lives in Middleton, is a passionate runner and completed the Inverness half-marathon in March last year – just two months before her life changed dramatically.

A brain haemorrhage led to a stroke that left her completely dependent on others. After weeks in hospital, she returned home using a wheelchair, then progressed to a Zimmer frame, crutches, and eventually walking sticks. Through it all, one goal kept her going: to run again.

It was then she discovered MAC, Midlothian Council’s Sport & Leisure’s physical activity referral programme.

With Paige and Michael’s guidance, Dorothy gradually regained strength, independence and confidence. Her husband was welcomed into the process and together they navigated the challenges of altered mobility. Over time, Dorothy became more self-sufficient, and her determination never wavered.

Dorothy said: “MAC has been my lifesaver. From the start, they understood me, encouraged me, and supported me.”

Thanking Paige and Michael for helping her to achieve her dream, she added: “They’ve gone above and beyond. What a fantastic day – it meant everything.”

Dorothy has also found a new community at MAC. “It is a family of courageous people overcoming major physical and mental challenges. We share stories, support each other, and have plenty of good banter,” she said.

Commenting on Dorothy’s achievement, David West, Midlothian Council wellbeing officer, said: “What a fantastic accomplishment. Dorothy’s motivation to overcome barriers is an inspiration to us all. Huge thanks to Paige and Michael for guiding and supporting her on this journey.”